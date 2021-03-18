Reports | BCCI planning home T20I series’ against South Africa and New Zealand as WT20 preparations

Today at 12:07 PM
In a bid to bolster preparations for the World T20 event in October, BCCI are planning to host T20I series’ against South Africa and New Zealand at home. Post the England T20I series, the Indian cricket team doesn’t have any T20I fixtures at home before the marquee event in October.
Last year, before the pandemic hit the country, India had a scheduled full-fledged T20I series against South Africa. However, in the last minute, with COVID-19 hitting headlines, the series was postponed indefinitely just after one T20I. Post that, the resumption of cricket saw the Indian Premier League being hosted in the Middle-East. Just after that, India travelled to Australia for a full-fledged series before returning home.
At home, India are on the verge of completing their first full series after the pandemic, against England. While it is not the only home series for India, it is the only home series in the schedule, where a five-match T20I series would be played. According to reports from the Times of India, BCCI are planning to host two T20I series' against South Africa and New Zealand, just before the World T20 event in October.
While India already are in contact with the South African cricket board, it is set that the Men in Blue might even face hot-favourites New Zealand at home before the mega-event.
“South Africa and New Zealand are scheduled to come to India to play a couple of T20I series before the World Cup. The modalities are to be finalized. The board is aware that the team needs to be in touch with the format before the Cup starts,” a senior BCCI official said, reported TOI.
