Pakistan player picked for South Africa tour tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan have been jolted by yet another Covid-19 development as a player who was named in the country’s squad for the South Africa tour has tested positive for the virus. The PCB had arranged for the players to meet up in Lahore on March 18, but had made prior negative results mandatory, before they could join with the rest of the members. The first round of testing was done on Tuesday, March 16, where the player in focus is said to have returned a positive result. The player, whose identity has been concealed, will now not be travelling to Lahore and will be isolating at his residence.