IND W vs SA W | It won’t be too long before the team gets into rhythm and performs well, states WV Raman

WV Raman, Indian Women’s head coach, stated that it won’t be too long before the team gets back into their rhythm and performs well in the next few months. However, on the loss, he insisted that the team lacked the game time and were short on mental strength and their fitness levels.

India were thoroughly ousted by the visiting South African side, who put their ‘A’ game every time they walked out on the field, to a 1-4 win over the hosts in the five-match ODI series. While barring the duo of Rajeshwari Gayekwad and Jhulan Goswami, the bowling attack has looked weak on the field, the batting department too faltered under the pressure, leading to immense criticism of the team.

Indian women’s head coach WV Raman, however, put the loss down to the fact that the Indian team had no real game time before the series and were immensely short on mental strength and fitness levels. However, the former Tamil Nadu batsman stated that it won’t be too long before the team gets back into their rhythm and starts performing regularly.

"In terms of what transpired in this series, it's very simple: the girls lacked the game time and they are obviously short in terms of the mental stamina and cricketing fitness," Raman said at the post-match press conference, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"By that, I mean it's not easy to come back after 15 months and play a one-day series and retain the focus and the intensity that is required to put the opposition under pressure,” he added.

Raman was also sure that the Indian team would improve on their performance in the upcoming T20I series and beyond. Regarding the pitches, the Indian head coach added that it was a conscious effort to play on flat tracks, to adapt and adjust to these conditions, especially with surfaces outside India being similar.

"Yes, this is definitely something the girls will work on, quite a lot of activities going forward which will also help them to achieve that. I'm sure it won't be too long before all of them get into their rhythm and perform as well as they can,” he stated.

“The other fact is that we also wanted to play on flat tracks because that is something that might come up when we go abroad. So it's all a part of having to adapt and adjust to conditions that they may get when they go abroad."

Raman also credited the batting unit for getting into their groove but stated that they have always put up good scores on the board but unfortunately, with the bowlers being inconsistent, the tide hasn’t been in their favour.

"…The batting unit is getting into its groove, it's gotten into its groove - despite the fact that not all of them got big scores, we managed scores in excess of 250 or around 250."

"What probably didn't go in our favour was that the bowlers could not be consistent. But there is no blaming them at all, because it was expected," he concluded.