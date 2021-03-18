IND vs ENG | Looking at bringing Shardul Thakur type slower deliveries into my game, reckons Mark Wood

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Mark Wood has reckoned that he is aiming to bring Shardul Thakur’s slower deliveries into his arsenal in the ongoing T20I series against India. While stating that it would be a big deal to beat India in India, he stated that planning as a group is crucial to preparations.

While India have had a spin approach in the first three T20Is, England have rather had an all-out pace approach, which has earned them results in the series thus far, leading 2-1 against India. However, in the second T20I, the English pace bowlers were taken to the cleaners by debutant Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli, which has prompted a few changes, in terms of the line and length.

One of those being adopting a slower-delivery type approach spearheaded by Shardul Thakur. English pacer Mark Wood, ahead of the fourth T20I, reckoned that he is planning to bring Thakur-like slower deliveries into his game, in the ongoing series. He also insisted that it is very crucial to adapt as a bowling unit to the Indian conditions as soon as possible.

"Watching the Indian bowlers, I have played with Shardul Thakur at CSK; I have looked at his slower ball, that is something I can try to have in my game. Behind the scenes, I am trying to learn a few new things. It is always about picking up things; these are the conditions we will face in the World Cup," Wood told reporters, reported India Today.

The pacer also stated that the planning of the team is always done in groups, with the bowling unit sitting together. He also added that the plan was good but the execution was wrong in the third T20I.

"We have a plan as a group. Chris Jordon is an experienced bowler. We decide on the ball we are going to bowl and then you try to execute that. The plan was good but the execution was wrong. On a couple of balls, I felt I executed what I wanted to bowl, but Kohli just played good shots and good players are allowed to do that. The first six he hit off me, was a hell of a shot," he added.

Wood didn’t stop there, he reckoned that it would be a brilliant achievement for the visitors to win in India against India, especially going into the World Cup year with the tournament in India.

"Brilliant achievement it will be to win against India in India. They are a top side; it will give us huge confidence going into the English summer and the World Cup being here, although we are trying a few different things and a few different rules for certain players,” he concluded.