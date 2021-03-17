NZ vs BANG | Ross Taylor ruled out of first ODI due to hamstring injury 

The Black Caps, who will be missing the services of their regular skipper, Kane Williamson, due to an elbow injury in the Bangladesh ODIs, received another blow as Ross Taylor was ruled out of the opening encounter as well. The seasoned campaigner has "a small tear in his left hamstring". Taylor picked up the injury whilst fielding in the Plunket Shield game between Central Stags and Wellington Firebirds on Sunday. As a result of the injury, Mark Chapman has been included in the Kiwi squad as a cover for Taylor.