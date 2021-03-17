NZ vs BANG | Ross Taylor ruled out of first ODI due to hamstring injury
Today at 10:31 AM
Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor will not be able to participate in the ODI series opener against Bangladesh on March 20 as a hamstring injury ruled him out of the game. However, New Zealand coach Gary Stead is hopeful that the team's no.4 batsman will be fit for the last two ODIs.
The Black Caps, who will be missing the services of their regular skipper, Kane Williamson, due to an elbow injury in the Bangladesh ODIs, received another blow as Ross Taylor was ruled out of the opening encounter as well. The seasoned campaigner has "a small tear in his left hamstring". Taylor picked up the injury whilst fielding in the Plunket Shield game between Central Stags and Wellington Firebirds on Sunday. As a result of the injury, Mark Chapman has been included in the Kiwi squad as a cover for Taylor.
New Zealand coach stated that Taylor has a small tear but he remains hopeful of his comeback in the second game that will be played on March 23 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
"It's a shame for Ross to have this happen on the eve of a series. It's a small tear and we're hopeful after some rest and rehabilitation we can get him fit for the second game in Christchurch," Gary Stead said, reported Cricbuzz.
He also added that Chapman has done well in the shortest format and the team have full faith in his abilities for the ODI series that kick-starts from March 20 at the University Oval in Dunedin.
"It's an exciting time for Mark who's come in and performed well recently for the T20 side, so we have full confidence he can do the job if called upon."
