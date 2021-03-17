IPL 2021 | VIVO’s return and Upstox partnership projects to 260 crore more profit to BCCI

However, they were legally obliged to honour the contract, thus BCCI would go back to their old model and now they would be paid as much as 440 Crore from the VIVO deal alone. Now with Upstox, a digital brokerage firm, which has Ratan Tata among its primary investors, joining as an official partner, the tournament's sponsorship pool will bring in excess of Rs 260 crore more this year compared to the previous one.