IND vs ENG | Would be hurt if I was Suryakumar, need to give him chances, asserts Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has suggested that he would have been really hurt if he was dropped like Suryakumar Yadav and wants the team to try him in at least 3-4 games before the World Cup. Gambhir also expressed his displeasure at the way Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson were handled.

World Cup and IPL winner Gautam Gambhir is no stranger to call things as he sees them. He has been critical of Virat Kohli's captaincy in the IPL and has also questioned the way some of the selections and axing takes place in the senior men's team. The former Indian opener has now expressed his displeasure at the way Suryakumar Yadav was recently dropped by the Men in Blue in the third T20I between India and England.

Suryakumar made his debut in the second T20I and was dropped for the next game even though he hadn't done a thing wrong or as a matter of fact, even faced a delivery on his debut. Gambhir stated that he would have been hurt if he was in SKY's position and also doesn't like how India discarded Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson from the side.

“It will surely hurt me, if I was in Surya’s position. I’m not 21, I’m 30. Once you touch 30, the insecurities start creeping in a lot more. Look at what has happened to Manish Pandey, no one even talks about him. Look at Sanju Samson, no one even asks a question where is he?”, Gambhir told ESPN Cricinfo in a video interview, reported HT.

Gambhir who had made telling contributions in India's 2007 WT20 and 2011 World Cup wins, also reckoned that once a player makes his debut, he should, at least, get few matches under his belt. He also didn't like the way Ishan Kishan was demoted in the third T20I.

“If you’ve made a debut, you’ve probably try and give him a few matches. As long as you don’t get the backing of team management, you won’t be successful. Look at Ishan Kishan. Scores a half century and then gets dragged to No.3,” Gambhir said.

He added that SKY needs to play few games so that India can assess where he stands in case of an injury or else, it would be too late.

“What have you seen of Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket? Tomorrow if you have to go back to Surya? I hope it doesn’t happen, I don’t like anyone getting injured.

“But for example if there’s an injury to Shreyas Iyer, who are you gonna go for a at No.4? At least have a look at someone whom you have got into the set-up, give him 3-4 games and see where he stands,” Gambhir said.