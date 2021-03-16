IND vs ENG | Three failures don’t define KL Rahul’s calibre in this format, asserts Vikram Rathour

“Anyone can have a bad day. In the last one year, he has been the best batsman for us in the T20 format. He bats with an average of 40-plus and an SR of 145. Three failures don’t change the fact that he is our best batsman in this format. We need to back him and he will score runs. The best we can do is to keep providing practise to the players who are not playing in the Tests. For players like KL Rahul, it is a matter of one shot. We are not really worried about that,” Rathour said in the post-match press conference.