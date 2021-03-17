IND vs ENG | My role in the team is to bang on good length and make something happen, reveals Mark Wood

Fast bowler Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for the Three Lions in their win in the third T20I on Tuesday in Ahmedabad and after the game revealed that his role in the side is to bowl on the good length and make things happen. He ended up with figures of 3/31 in the game and set up the win.

One common thing in both the English wins in the ongoing T20I series has been the presence of Mark Wood. The English pacer, who didn't feature in the Test series, has hit his straps, bowled closely to 90 clicks and given a lot of troubles to the Indian batsmen with his searing pace and bounce. After hurrying up Shikhar Dhawan and getting his wicket in the first T20I, he beat KL Rahul with his raw pace and shattered his stumps in the third T20I. Not only that, when Rohit Sharma tried to manufacture his favorite pull shot, even he was beaten by Wood's pace and bounce and was dismissed cheaply.

Mark Wood also picked up the wicket of Shreyas Iyer and had great figures of 3/14 after his first three overs after having broken the backbone of the Indian batting. Jos Buttler was named Player of the Match for his fifty but Wood's role in setting up the win was undeniable. Reflecting on his role in the side, he said he just tries to make things happen for his side.

"My role in the team is to try and bang it on a good length and make something happen. The two pitches I've played on have a bit of bounce and I enjoyed those conditions," said Wood after the match, reported TOI.

One of the most engrossing battles in the game was between Virat Kohli, India's best batsman in terms of strike-rate in death vs Wood who was making full use of the red soil and the pace and bounce from the wicket. Unlike the other Indian batsmen, Virat countered Wood's short balls brilliantly and was top notch in his anticipation and execution. Wood gave away 17 runs in his final over, most of them were scored by the Indian skipper. Wood applauded Virat and termed him a 'fantastic' batsman who is difficult to bowl against.

"It's a shame that I went for runs in the last over, but credit to Virat. He is a fantastic player and is very hard to bowl at and he played some great shots in the end. It's good to play against great players and test yourself," added Wood.

England have two very quick bowlers in the form of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood and both have been tough to get away for the Men in Blue in the series especially when they bowl together. When asked who is the faster between him and Jofra Archer, he quipped, “We always get this question. Me and Jofra have a friendly competition, and obviously, he’s very fast as well.”