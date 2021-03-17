ICC Rankings | Virat Kohli enters top five of T20I rankings, Sundar at 11th among bowlers

Today at 5:35 PM
Following two unbeaten half-centuries in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli has entered the top five of the ICC T20I rankings with Jos Buttler finding himself at the 19th position. Washington Sundar, meanwhile, is at the 11th position among the bowlers with Jonny Bairstow jumping two places to the 14th spot.
Virat Kohli, who was going through a bad run of form carrying over from the Test series and was even dismissed for a duck in the opening encounter of the T20I series, stormed back to form with a 73* and a 77* in two games. Even though India failed to win the third game, it has certainly helped Virat Kohli break into the top five of the T20I ranking once again. Kohli gained 47 rating points and moved up one slot after his heroics in the last two games.
Meanwhile, England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, whose match-winning 83 helped England to a 2-1 lead, advanced five places to 19th position as has Jonny Bairstow who jumped two places to 14th position on the rankings. Shreyas Iyer (31st) and Rishabh Pant (80th) have progressed on the rankings list but the most notable name is Washington Sundar who bowling exploits helped him reach 11th position. Among other bowlers, Shardul Thakur (27th) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (45th) found improvement in the rankings.
Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored a double century against Zimbabwe, was the biggest mover in the Test rankings for batsmen, leaping 47 spots to 90th while Asghar Afghan, who scored 164, moved up to a career-best 65th on the list. Rashid Khan is at the 32nd place in the bowlers' rankings.
