ICC Rankings | Virat Kohli enters top five of T20I rankings, Sundar at 11th among bowlers

Virat Kohli, who was going through a bad run of form carrying over from the Test series and was even dismissed for a duck in the opening encounter of the T20I series, stormed back to form with a 73* and a 77* in two games. Even though India failed to win the third game, it has certainly helped Virat Kohli break into the top five of the T20I ranking once again. Kohli gained 47 rating points and moved up one slot after his heroics in the last two games.