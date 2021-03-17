BCCI cancels Men's Under-19 tournament owing to COVID fears

The BCCI has canceled the upcoming 50-over inter-state Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Under-19 men, at least, until May 30 after there has been a spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has stated that the situation is not good in some of the states due to COVID-19.

There has been a fresh spike in the COVID-19 cases in India and it had even recently forced the BCCI to announce the staging of the last three T20Is between India and England behind the doors. And now owing to the present situation in the country, the BCCI has decided against staging the proposed 50-over inter-state Under-19 men's Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Notably, the Ranji Trophy already stands cancelled due to the deadly virus and the difficulty of hosting the red-ball tournament but the BCCI was keen on having the domestic 50-over competitions for men, women, and Under-19 men. The Vijay Hazare trophy was successfully organized too after the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy while the women's 50-overs competition is still underway.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that all the age-group tournaments stand suspended after the recent rise in the COVID cases in the country with some states not 'conducive' to hosting games.

"While our endeavour was to get in as many matches as was practicable across different age groups in the season, prevailing circumstances have now forced us to suspend all age-group tournaments," Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said in an email sent to the various state associations on Tuesday, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"This is on account of the fact that active COVID cases are on the rise and organising tournaments requires intercity travel, strict quarantine measures and the creation and maintenance of bio-secure bubbles for the participants. Moreover, the situation is presently not conducive in some states," he added.

Jay Shah also asserted that with the board exams around the corner, it would be good for the young sports athletes to focus on their studies. He also added that the age-group tourneys will be organized after the IPL now.

"Considering the fact that the 10th and 12th Board Examinations are also around the corner across India, it is prudent that our young athletes have the opportunity to prepare and focus on these crucial examinations. Furthermore, our players' health, safety and well-being are our primary concern," Shah wrote. "I assure you that we will continue exploring a window for organising the age-group tournaments post the IPL 2021."