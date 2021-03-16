Will certainly use DRS better in future series' at home, insists Ravichandran Ashwin

The premier Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has insisted that he will certainly make better use of the Decision Review System in the future after a disappointing run in the England series. He also added that he is at peace with himself regarding his limited-overs career for the Indian team.

While Ravichandran Ashwin was at his prime during the England series, both with the bat and the ball, bamboozling the visitors, there was certainly a part of his game, that was heavily criticised. Despite being one of the smartest cricketers on the field, Ashwin’s usage of the DRS was highly questionable, with several decisions going against him in the series. While that might not be as big a problem, it has certainly become a talking point of the series - India’s usage of the DRS.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, in reply to a question posed by India Today, insisted that he will certainly use DRS better in the future series at home, in conditions where it is tough to gauge the line of the ball. He also revealed that prior to England series, his DRS-skills were on point and added that keepers play a huge role in shaping the right decision.

“So honestly, yeah, if there is one improvement I am looking to make, I will go for better DRS in the future series. I will hold myself in check and we have been playing on red-soil pitches after a long time. It plays a huge role,” Ashwin told India Today.

“I think we need to change the lens with which people are looking at me for the DRS. Before this series against England, my DRS (usage) was extremely good. Because you take the DRS, you need to rely on the keeper's resources. I ask valid questions in terms of saying 'I know whether the ball struck in line or not’. But with respect to the line from the angle that I am bowling and the bounce, the keeper really needs to help,” he added.

The off-spinner also jokingly added that Rishabh Pant has let him down on a lot of occasions during the series, which became a point of complaint in the dressing room.

“And Rishabh is actually letting me down, on a lot of occasions. I took him aside and said we need to sit down and discuss because Ravi Bhai has a few complaints about me going for DRS.

With Ashwin being badgered by questions on white-ball return, the off-spinner admitted that he is at ‘peace’ with his position in his cricketing life right now. However, that being said, the 34-year-old added that he would make a game-breaking performance when given an opportunity.

“Because when some of these questions are asked about my ODI return, T20I return, white-ball dreams and all these things, I find those questions are really laughable because I am totally at peace and extremely happy with the life I am leading right now," he added.

"That given an opportunity anywhere, I would make a game-breaking performance which I am almost certain about because of the space I find myself in. What questions people have to ask, what opinions people have, I am not worried about at all. As of now, every single game I play out there in the park, I want to leave a smile on my face and everybody else's," Ashwin concluded.