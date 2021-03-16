 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Jofra ‘Kamran’ Archer dropping absolute dolly to hand Rohit a reprieve

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Jofra Archer during 3rd T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Jofra ‘Kamran’ Archer dropping absolute dolly to hand Rohit a reprieve

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:52 PM

    Around this time three years ago, Archer plucked a literal rocket from Ben Cutting by just sticking out his hand. England weren’t hoping for that avatar of his to turn up today, but neither did they expect him to turn into Kamran Akmal. Unfortunately, for them he did, leaving everyone in disbelief.

    That's one of the easiest catches a bowler can get

    Hahahahha

    Absolute dolly

    True

    Absolutely

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down