Twitter reacts to Jofra ‘Kamran’ Archer dropping absolute dolly to hand Rohit a reprieve

Today at 7:52 PM
Around this time three years ago, Archer plucked a literal rocket from Ben Cutting by just sticking out his hand. England weren’t hoping for that avatar of his to turn up today, but neither did they expect him to turn into Kamran Akmal. Unfortunately, for them he did, leaving everyone in disbelief.
That's one of the easiest catches a bowler can get
March 16, 2021
Jofra Archer takes blinders..— Encrypted Layman 🍁 (@FreddieFaizaan) March 16, 2021
Jofra Archer drops sitters..#INDvENG
Jofra Archer drops Rohit's catch,— 🇮🇳🇮🇳Team India Fan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45_) March 16, 2021
Meanwhile Indian fans😆 :- #INDvENG #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/KWxFraSgwG
@MichaelVaughan— Deepu Sahrawat❤ (@Its_Chaudhary1) March 16, 2021
Mr. Vaughan did u see the catch drop of Rohit sharma by Jofra archer.
So before giving invation to Indian players , you can invite your own players to your so called academy....
😋😋@BCCI @ECB_cricket @WasimJaffer14
Absolute dolly
Archer just drops sitter😳Rohit too! Could be costly.— Andy Cridland 💙 (@CridlandAndy) March 16, 2021
Archer Almost got rohit #INDvsENG— Tushar Bagaria (@bagaria_tushar) March 16, 2021
Archer couldn’t believe Rohit played such a loose shot, Rohit couldn’t believe Archer could drop a dolly!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 16, 2021
Jofra Archer puts down a simple return catch!— FirstSportz (@SportzFirst) March 16, 2021
The lucky batsman: Rohit Sharma. #INDvENG
Both Rohit and Archer beaten by pace #INDvENG— Vishal Mehra (@vishal_mehra1) March 16, 2021
