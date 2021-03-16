Sarah Taylor set to be part of Sussex’s coaching staff for the upcoming season

Having retired at the age of 30, one of English cricket’s most-talented wicketkeepers Sarah Taylor is set to be part of Sussex’s coaching staff for the upcoming county season. Sarah is set to work with the men’s squad part-time during the season as well as Sussex Cricket Pathway.

During her time as a player, Sarah Taylor went down as one of the most talented wicket-keepers in the country, with exquisite skills, which was regarded as the best in the country. While she had earned 226 English caps during her 13-year run in Women’s cricket, the wicketkeeper announced a surprise retirement in 2019, at the age of 30, owing to mental health issues.

However, now - three years post her retirement, the wicketkeeper would be part of Sussex’s coaching staff for the upcoming season, where she will not only work with the men’s squad but will also work with the Sussex Cricket Pathway programme. During her cricketing career, the wicketkeeper also set the record for most dismissals behind the stump - 227, while also scoring 6,500 runs across formats.

"From Ben Brown and Phil Salt in the professional squad and down through the pathway, we have a really talented group of keepers at Sussex who I am looking forward to working with immensely," Taylor said on Monday (March 15), reported Cricbuzz.

"I want to share my experience and expertise to help them get the most out of their game. I'm a big believer in keeping things simple and perfecting the basics so that players can enjoy and express themselves with the gloves," she added.

Sussex’s joint head coach, James Kirtley welcomed Taylor’s addition to the squad, adding that she has to ‘offer’ so much for the environment and is highly skilled.

"Sarah has so much to offer our players, but also our environment. She is hugely skilled in the world of wicketkeeping, but she will also bring so much good as a person around our group. She adds great perspective to a situation and as a coach she provides an excellent sounding board for ideas and is a fantastic communicator. I am certain she will become a huge asset to our setup."