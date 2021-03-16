Reports | Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna likely to get ODI call-up against England

Today at 10:00 AM
Ahead of the three-match ODI series, Cricbuzz’s reports suggested that the duo of Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna are likely to earn a call-up to the ODI squad against England. Meanwhile, the likes of Shaw and Padikkal who topped the run-charts are likely to miss out of contention.
While the ODI squad announcement is around the corner, there are plenty of suggestions that India could have the in-form duo of Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order, in case the Indian management decides to rest their stars. However, while that isn’t certain, Cricbuzz reported that there is a serious possibility of all-rounder Krunal Pandya earning his maiden ODI call-up against England.
Alongside the Baroda all-rounder, the report also hinted that Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, who hit form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy might earn his maiden ODI call-up too. The speedster picked up 14-wickets in the tournament, where he showcased his skills - not just with the new-ball but in the death overs. The pacer will now be part of the seven-man pace bowlers in the squad, with Jasprit Bumrah set to miss out.
With the Indian team likely to be top-sided heavy, a return to Shaw or a debut for Padikkal is out of the equation, even after their record-breaking season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai and Karnataka respectively. The report suggested that India are most likely to pick their strongest squad - with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill as the four openers.
However, it is still unknown whether all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be fit in time to face England, after missing the major portion of the last 2 months.
