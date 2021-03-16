IND W vs SA W | Haven’t fulfilled my potential in ODI series; will give my best in T20Is, promises Poonam Yadav

India’s ace-spinner Poonam Yadav has admitted that she hasn’t fulfilled her potential in the ongoing five-match ODI series against South Africa but insisted that she will give her best in the T20I series. She also spoke about how crucial Harmanpreet Kaur could be to the bowling unit in T20s.

The Indian women’s team, led by Mithali Raj, have already conceded defeat in the five-match ODI series, after going down 1-3 in the series, on the back of South Africa’s thunderous batting display. While South Africa not only out batted India, their bowling unit too competent in the series, giving them wins. However, on the flip side, Indian bowlers, barring Jhulan Goswami, have struggled with the ball.

India’s lead spinners - in the form of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma - have picked up one wicket between them, with Poonam going wicketless in the ODI series. The leg-spinner admitted that she didn’t fulfil her potential in the ongoing ODI series but insisted that she would give her best in the three-match T20I series.

"Being a senior player the role I have in the team I haven't been able to fulfil in these matches but going ahead I will try and perform as per the needs of the team. Because in T20 you can't go in for wickets, you go to contain (the batter)," Poonam said in the press conference, reported Hindustan Times.

The 29-year-old leggie from Agra also revealed that she has added a flipper to her bowling arsenal. However, owing to the long lockdown due to COVID-19, she admitted that she couldn’t get a lot of time to practise it.

"I have added the flipper, tried it in the match but we are playing after a long time due to COVID-19. May be it will take a little more time for us to settle down. I need to work more on the flipper," Yadav said.

During the ODI series, the Indian skipper Mithali also tossed the ball to vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who picked up two crucial wickets in the series. Poonam stated that Harmanpreet’s bowling would be highly crucial in the T20I series.

"We talk a little. She asks how her ball was because being on the field only a bowler can help the other. She has been working on her bowling and has done well. If she bowls in T20s it will help our team."