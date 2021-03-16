IND vs ENG | Wanted to surprise everyone by attacking spinners early on, quips Jos Buttler

Yesterday at 11:30 PM
Jos Buttler, whose 83* guided his side to a convincing eight-wicket win in the 3rd T20I, revealed that he decided to take the spinners on early to take everyone - including his opponents - by surprise. Buttler hit a six off Chahal’s first ball, and he revealed that the hit gave him confidence.
After perishing for a duck in the second T20I, Jos Buttler made amends with the bat in the third T20I as the England vice-captain struck a nonchalant 52-ball 83 to take his side over the line. Buttler brought out his full array of shots, but what took both the viewers and his opponents aback was the intent he showed against spin. Buttler danced down the wicket and deposited the very first ball he faced off Chahal to a humongous six and did so again four balls later to assert his authority early on.
Named the Man of the Match for his efforts, the 30-year-old revealed post the match that he wanted to surprise people by taking the spinners on up-front. Buttler further claimed that it was the first hit off Chahal that got him going in the game.
“It was nice to spend time in the middle. It was a great team performance. We got some good partnerships to see us home. People don't expect me to attack spinners, so I tried to take it on,” Buttler said at the presentation.
“It was nice to chance my arm today against Chahal. First six off Chahal got me off and running.”
Buttler’s knock of 83, which included 5 fours and 4 sixes, was special for more than one reason as today marked the 100th T20I skipper of England captain Eoin Morgan, who has been the single biggest reason behind the country’s dominance in white-ball cricket. Buttler paid tribute to his captain and good friend and congratulated the southpaw on a special achievement.
“I tried to get across what a special achievement it is to play 100 matches and what he's (Morgan) done for English white ball cricket. Eoin's taken our white ball fortunes to a completely new place we've never been before,” Buttler said of Morgan.
The fourth T20I of the series will be played on Thursday, March 18, where England will be hoping to seal a series win with a victory.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.