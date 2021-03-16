IND vs ENG | Wanted to surprise everyone by attacking spinners early on, quips Jos Buttler

After perishing for a duck in the second T20I, Jos Buttler made amends with the bat in the third T20I as the England vice-captain struck a nonchalant 52-ball 83 to take his side over the line. Buttler brought out his full array of shots, but what took both the viewers and his opponents aback was the intent he showed against spin. Buttler danced down the wicket and deposited the very first ball he faced off Chahal to a humongous six and did so again four balls later to assert his authority early on.