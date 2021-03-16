ICC impose eight-year ban on Mohammad Naveed, Shaiman Anwar Butt for breaching ACU Code

Former UAE skipper Mohammad Naveed and opener Shaiman Anwar Butt have been handed an eight-year ban as the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found them guilty of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code in January 2021. The ban has been backdated to 16 October, 2019, when the duo was provisionally suspended.

Back in October 2019, the ICC found evidence regarding two UAE cricketers being involved in match-fixing, trying to alter the results of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE, and the investigation took as many as 15 months before the governing body could come up with a conclusion. Declaring the decision, the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found former UAE captain Mohammad Naveed and opening batsman Shaiman Anwar guilty of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

"Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit, said.

"Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match-fixers. That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

"I am pleased that the independent Tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path."

According to the statement by the ICC, Naveed and Shaiman were found guilty of: Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Meanwhile, Naveed was also found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019:

Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the T10 League 2019.