Winning in India is a massive achievement that cannot be understated, lauds Graeme Smith 

CSA's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith has lauded the country's women's side for winning the ODI series in India as he termed it a 'massive achievement' which cannot be understated. The Proteas women's side took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series on Sunday in Lucknow.

The Indian women's side, which last appeared and had reached the finale in the Women's T20 World Cup last year, before the ongoing ODI series against South Africa women's side, was expected to take it from where they left. But, it has been a poor performance by the Indian team as they succumbed to a series loss. After batters failed to capitalize on starts in the series opener, the bowlers failed to defend back-to-back 250-plus-totals in the last two games, as the side conceded the series 1-3 with a game to go. Only in the second game did they outplay the South African side when Jhulan Goswami claimed a four-wicket-haul.

Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith has now congratulated the country's senior women's side that sealed the ODI series on Sunday in Lucknow.

"Congratulations to the Proteas for a fantastic series win in India. It is one of the most difficult places in the world to tour and for our players to go there and beat the hosts in their own back yard, with a match to spare is a massive achievement, which cannot be understated," said Smith in CSA release, reported HT.

He added that the team has shown a lot of 'growth' and won their third straight ODI series, which, according to him, is great to see at a time when women's cricket is doing so well.

"We have seen coach Hilton take his team to New Zealand last year and win a series. They followed that up by beating Pakistan at home in January and now they have gone to India and won a third ODI series in succession. It shows the immense growth of this team. They are really beginning to blossom at a time when the women's game is also growing and we are extremely happy for them."

CSA's Acting Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki also applauded the South African women's side and termed it a 'sterling job' to win a series in India. Pholetsi also added that the team won the series in the absence of Dane van Niekerk, which makes it even more special.

"What a proud day it is for all South Africans. The Proteas have done a sterling job to beat India Women in India. To have done it in 2014 was an amazing feat, but then to come back and do it again a few years later is just an amazing achievement," said Pholetsi Moseki.

"We must also remember they are without their injured captain Dane van Niekerk, but in her absence we have seen others like stand-in captains Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt both shine. Lizelle Lee has been incredible with the bat and the support received from those around her like Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, and the bowlers is really commendable," Pholetsi added.