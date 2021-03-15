IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni is massive for cricket and Chennai, even crows chant his name, states Lungi Ngidi

South African and CSK pacer Lungi Ngidi has asserted that the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is a massive figure for cricket and Chennai as even crows chant his name in the city. He also added that he loves the fact that the Chennai Super Kings skipper is always there when his players need him.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the most popular names around in the world. He is a cult figure in Chennai ever since he appointed as the captain of Chennai Super Kings way back in 2008 and since then, Dhoni has been treated like a demi-god in the city. The World Cup-winning skipper had called it quits from international cricket last year on August 15 but is still plying his trade in the IPL.

CSK might have had a poor outing last year, their worst ever of all time. But with the cash-rich league returning to India this year and MS Dhoni continuing at the helm of affairs, the fans expect nothing less than a remarkable turnaround from the three-time IPL winning side. Recalling his first meeting with MS Dhoni in Chennai, Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi stated that he had got goosebumps and feels that MSD is massive in the city and the cricket world.

"When I first arrived at Chennai, you'd walk out and you'd hear the crows chant his name, you would get goosebumps and they're not even talking about you. He is massive for cricket, massive for Chennai. Like everyone says, Captain Cool," Ngidi told ESPNCricinfo, reported HT.

He added that Dhoni might not show his emotions but is there for all the players in times of their need.

"He's been very consistent; that's the one thing I was amazed with the most… his consistency and how he carries himself, behaves as a captain. For me, that was one of the most amazing things. Never showing too much emotion but when you'd need to get a bit of a pick-up talk from the captain, he'd give it to you. Very amazing man and very happy to be playing under him," Ngidi added.

The tall quick also said that it would be interesting to see how the side shapes up this year and the combination they play.

"The combination is going to be interesting to see. Who plays, who misses out but the coaching staff and the captain get along very well and they've always got plans to fix things. So, I'm really excited to see how the guys are going to get it this year," the fast bowler added.