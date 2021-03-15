IND vs ENG | India fined for slow over-rate in the second T20I

Today at 6:28 PM
Indian cricket team have been fined for slow over-rate in the second T20I game against England, which they won comfortably on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have been penalized with 20 per cent of their match fees after they were found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate in the encounter.
India fell short of bowling one over on time even after various time allowances were taken into consideration by the match referee Javagal Srinath. Indian players were handed over the financial punishment, as per, "Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time", as per the ICC website.
However, there will be no formal hearing as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli has pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the fine. The slow over-rate charge was levelled by umpires Anil Chaudhary, K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan and Virender Sharma from the game.
With the second game win, India levelled the five-match T20I series 1-1 and will now take on England in the third encounter again at the same venue- Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday as both the teams will look to take a lead in the series.
