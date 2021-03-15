IND vs ENG | India fined for slow over-rate in the second T20I

India fell short of bowling one over on time even after various time allowances were taken into consideration by the match referee Javagal Srinath. Indian players were handed over the financial punishment, as per, "Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time", as per the ICC website.