IND vs ENG | Get a lot of satisfaction bowling with the new ball despite pressure, admits Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar, who was handed the ball inside the first six overs, admitted that while there is a whole lot of expectation and pressure bowling with the new ball, it is the satisfaction that keeps him ticking. He also showed his happiness in playing alongside U-19 teammates Pant and Kishan.

In his short T20I career, the young off-spinner has dislodged several spinners in the country as one of India’s first-choice spinners in the format, alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. While not just offering control for India, Washington’s ability to double-up with the new ball has made him a go-to-bowler for Virat Kohli. Once again he was on the mark, in the second T20I against England, with twin wickets in the innings - picking up the dangerous duo of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy.

Following India’s run chase, Washington Sundar in a conversation with the broadcasters admitted that there is a whole lot of satisfaction that he gets out of bowling with the new ball in the shortest format. He also pointed out that the duty comes with a lot of pressure and expectations, to pick wickets.

"(On bowling with the new ball) Lots of pressure and a good challenge but that's when you get satisfaction too. We knew where we wanted to be individually and we know we can have a one-off game. Such games happen but how we bounce back matters, so very happy to have bounced back," Sundar told Star Sports, reported India Today.

While at one point during the encounter England looked head and shoulders above the game, their nasty fall in the last five overs of the innings ensured that India had just 165 runs to chase on the night, a task that they did pretty easily.

"To be honest, this wicket was a much better wicket than the game we played two days back. We did a very good job to keep them to 164. It wasn't doing many first innings, there was a bit of dew as well. And we really batted well," Sundar said.

It wasn’t just that, the all-rounder also featured for the first time alongside his U-19 teammates Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant. Washington expressed his delight playing alongside the U-19 boys.

"Very happy, Ishan the way he played. The first game for India, he was amazing. Pant is also doing so well. Very happy to play alongside these guys," Washington concluded.