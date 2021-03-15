IND vs ENG | Final three T20Is in Ahmedabad to be played behind closed doors

Yesterday at 11:49 PM
With 50% crowd allowed thus far in the T20I series, there was nearly at least a turnout of 1,25,000 people in the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has prompted health concerns. However, ahead of the last three T20Is, the BCCI stated that the games would be played behind closed doors.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in consultation with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to conduct the final three T20Is against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors. The decision was arrived at following detailed discussions with the state and local health authorities," read BCCI's press release.
"The BCCI will continue to comply with all the regulations put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and will always put the health and safety of its fans and stakeholders at the top," it added.
"Those who have purchased tickets for any or all three T20Is will be refunded and the process for the same will be announced in due course," it concluded.
The series stands at 1-1, with India winning the last T20I comfortably by a margin of six wickets, with half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan helping India chase England's target of 165, with ease.
