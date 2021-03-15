For England split captaincy works, but it doesn't make any sense for India, expresses VVS Laxman 

Today at 8:07 PM
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has asserted that for England split captaincy works because Joe Root isn't a regular in shorter-formats but in India, it doesn't make any sense at all. He also added that the Indian skipper defines the team and is very lucky to have so many seniors in the side.
There has been a debate around split captaincy for India with many suggesting that Ajinkya Rahane should take over the Test captaincy while some strongly feel that Rohit Sharma should at least captain India in either of the shorter-formats. But, Virat Kohli has remained the skipper across formats for some time now and there are no indications that there will be any change in the days coming forward as well.
There have been times when Virat has faced criticism for his tactics, selection calls and more than anything, the inability to win India any major trophy in white-ball cricket despite boasting one of the best sides in the world. However, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman is of the opinion that split captaincy works for England since Joe Root isn't a regular fixture in limited-overs cricket but for India, Virat has defined the team and it doesn't make sense to have different captains for different formats.
“In England, the split captaincy works because Joe Root is not a regular in white-ball cricket, or Eoin Morgan is not a Test player. If a captain is all three formats players and on top of that, a performer, it should be one captain. This debate or discussion does not make sense at all. Ultimately, it is Kohli who has defined this team. His positivity, his work ethic have inspired the Indian team and an entire generation of Indian cricketer to become very professional about the game," Laxman told News 18, reported HT.
He also added that if a captain is enjoying himself in his role, then there shouldn't be any murmurs for changes in the leadership.
“I have always felt that as long as your captain is not burdened by captaincy and he is someone who enjoys the responsibility without compromising his performances, in this case, Virat the batsman, it should be the same captain for all the formats if he is regular in all the three formats,"
The cricket pundit also feels that Virat is lucky to have a plethora of seniors to support him in the Indian side.
"Virat is very fortunate to have seniors in the form of Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, and also Ishant and Bumrah in the fast bowling unit, to form a core group," he signed off.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.