Twitter reacts to 'sloppy' Ben Stokes dropping a dolly to gift Kishan a reprieve

Ben Stokes. Generally, a superhuman who murders bowlers with the willow in hand, bowls long spells, takes out big fishes, grabs screamers out of thin air. But some games are just not meant for you and whatever you do, you end up messing it up. After struggling to put bat to ball, given India's slower bowling mastery which saw Stokes making 24 off 21 with just one four and getting even outfoxed by Hardik Pandya, Stokes' poor night continued in the second innings as well. He bowled a horror first over. Where he gave away 17 runs.