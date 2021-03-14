Twitter reacts to 'sloppy' Ben Stokes dropping a dolly to gift Kishan a reprieve

Today at 10:56 PM
The second T20I game has seen a phenomenal performance from India and debutante Ishan Kishan got a warm welcome from England's Ben Stokes when he dropped a sitter to hand him an easy life. The said incident happened in the eight over on the bowling of Adil Rashid, who was bowling his second over.
Ben Stokes. Generally, a superhuman who murders bowlers with the willow in hand, bowls long spells, takes out big fishes, grabs screamers out of thin air. But some games are just not meant for you and whatever you do, you end up messing it up. After struggling to put bat to ball, given India's slower bowling mastery which saw Stokes making 24 off 21 with just one four and getting even outfoxed by Hardik Pandya, Stokes' poor night continued in the second innings as well. He bowled a horror first over. Where he gave away 17 runs.
But that was not the end of his miseries as he dropped a sitter on the long-on boundary which he would generally take even with his eyes closed given how great a fielder he is. On the fourth ball of the eight over, delivered by leg spinner Adil Rashid, Kishan played a completely mistimed lofted shot. Stokes got into a great position to grab the catch and provide England with the breakthrough after a dreadful start. But he dropped the sitter, handing Kishan a life, and boy, the Indian opener ended up making a fifty too.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
That's why he is famous in India :P You know what I mean!!
March 14, 2021
Hahaha!
Adil Rashid’s reaction after Ben Stokes drops the catch #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/e2OqG1DWRm— Gummy_Bear (@Gum_myBears) March 14, 2021
Drop and roll is what we saw! :D :D
Ben Stokes drops the catch 🤣...— _Esha_Bhalwal_ॐ (@KanaVrindhavan) March 14, 2021
Oh god..
You Ben Stokes, can't drop such an easy catch :|
You know when Ben Stokes drops a dolly of a catch England are not winning this. #INDvsENG— Andy Mac (@MrMac1985) March 14, 2021
Ben Stokes drops Ishan Kishan's catch. Wow. More drama.#INDvsENG— SoNu³⁴ (@LUV_ImRaina) March 14, 2021
Hahaha! Things happen.
Ben Stokes drops Kishan 😭. He's the last guy on the planet you expect to drop a catch. #INDvENG— Prantik (@Pran__07) March 14, 2021
what an elite fielder Ben Stokes is. never drops a catch. commentators can't believe it. has this ever happened before?— The Big Show (@ravi_layer) March 14, 2021
Complete drama!
#Ben_Stokes drops the catch, 17 Runs in over and Slow batting.#Buttler got out on duck and drops a catch.#Archer haven't got a wicket.— Ayush bansal (@Ayushba28851015) March 14, 2021
All three are RR players.
Le RR fans:-#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/KtsbIwKstL
Well deserved 50
What a dream start by Ishan Kishan followed by drop catch by Stokes. Big score coming #INDvENG— Jenn🗯️ (@jenzbenzy) March 14, 2021
One of the best thing which everyone saw today on internet!
Drop catch ... Lucky Ishan Kishan.— Revenger (@DevarajuKP4) March 14, 2021
Time to show worth of it to Eng
