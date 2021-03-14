 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'sloppy' Ben Stokes dropping a dolly to gift Kishan a reprieve

    Ben Stokes drops an easy catch

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:56 PM

    The second T20I game has seen a phenomenal performance from India and debutante Ishan Kishan got a warm welcome from England's Ben Stokes when he dropped a sitter to hand him an easy life. The said incident happened in the eight over on the bowling of Adil Rashid, who was bowling his second over.

    Ben Stokes. Generally, a superhuman who murders bowlers with the willow in hand, bowls long spells, takes out big fishes, grabs screamers out of thin air. But some games are just not meant for you and whatever you do, you end up messing it up. After struggling to put bat to ball, given India's slower bowling mastery which saw Stokes making 24 off 21 with just one four and getting even outfoxed by Hardik Pandya, Stokes' poor night continued in the second innings as well. He bowled a horror first over. Where he gave away 17 runs.

    But that was not the end of his miseries as he dropped a sitter on the long-on boundary which he would generally take even with his eyes closed given how great a fielder he is. On the fourth ball of the eight over, delivered by leg spinner Adil Rashid, Kishan played a completely mistimed lofted shot. Stokes got into a great position to grab the catch and provide England with the breakthrough after a dreadful start. But he dropped the sitter, handing Kishan a life, and boy, the Indian opener ended up making a fifty too.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    That's why he is famous in India :P You know what I mean!! 

    Hahaha!

    Drop and roll is what we saw! :D :D

    You Ben Stokes, can't drop such an easy catch :|

    Hahaha! Things happen.

    Complete drama!

    Well deserved 50

    One of the best thing which everyone saw today on internet!

