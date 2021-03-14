 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Chahal's celebrappeal after Malan fails to read his variation

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:49 PM

    With only five bowlers playing for India in the second game, Yuzvendra Chahal has had a fair bit of responsibility on his shoulders. And he responded brilliantly when he got world's no.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan in his second over and was so sure about the LBW that he started celebrating.

    There are certain times when the bowler doesn't even need the permission of the umpire in LBW calls to start celebrating. Just as the ball hits the pad, they know instantly that it will be out. The world has seen Stuart Broad do it a few times. He keeps on running, doesn't even bother to look at the umpire when he knows a batsman is stone dead in front of the wicket.

    Today, India's Yuzvendra Chahal got to do a similar thing when he trapped England's Dawid Malan plumb in front of the wicket. On the second ball of the ninth over, the southpaw attempted a sweep shot off the leggie which he completely missed. The ball kissed his pads. Rishabh Pant was confident. In fact, he had that quirky laugh whilst appealing for the wicket as it was so dead. Chahal went up a notch ahead as the moment the ball hit Malan's pad he started celebrating.

    But then there was a twist in the tale. The umpire didn't give it out. Yes, it looked plumb even to the naked eye. But, goodness gracious this is where DRS comes into the play. India takes DRS and it is found that there is no way Malan was not out as the ball is hitting the stumps comfortably. Yuzi gets his man on 24 as England are reduced to 64 for 2.

    Great appeal from Chahal

    That's real poor umpiring!

    Chahal confidence🔥

    That's well done from the skipper and the bowler!

    Made it look so complicated to the Umpires!

