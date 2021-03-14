Reports | Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal set to be overlooked for England ODIs

Today at 10:31 AM
Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal, both of whom have endured record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy seasons, will reportedly not be picked for the England ODIs, with India expected to field a full-strength side. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also said to have opted against being rested.
Earlier this week, both Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal, representing Mumbai and Karnataka respectively, went past the all-time record set by Mayank Agarwal for the most runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season. While Shaw struck a double ton, two 150+ scores and captained Mumbai to the final, Padikkal registered five 90+ scores in a row, four of which were hundreds. As a result, rumors started floating around that both youngsters were in line for an ODI call-up, particularly due to there being a chance of the selectors resting a few big names.
That theory has now been rubbished as fresh reports have emerged stating that both Padikkal and Shaw will not be picked in the squad for the 50-over games. According to a source in the know, the management are not too keen on blooding Padikkal and Shaw at this very moment, and are believed to have told the youngsters that they’ll have to wait for their turn.
"They have done exceedingly well but will have to wait for their turn," a BCCI source told PTI.
Padikkal and Shaw’s omission, it is believed, is likely due to the fact that India will be naming a full-strength squad. Contrary to suggestions, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma are said to have opted against being rested, and are expected to feature in each of the three ODIs.
"The team is expected to be announced tomorrow. Neither skipper Virat Kohli nor his deputy Rohit Sharma has opted for rest. There aren't many surprises as we prepare for World T20," the official informed.
The three-match ODI series, which will commence on March 23, will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune behind closed doors.
