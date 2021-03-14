Reports | BCB to postpone Bangladesh Premier League to 2022

There could be no Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in the calendar year 2021 as reports have emerged that the BCB have been left with no choice but to defer the competition by a year. Originally scheduled to be hosted in mid-to-late 2021, it is believed that the BCB have been forced their hand into postponing the competition owing to the unavailability of national stars. As things stand, Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan in November, following which they will feature in the World T20, meaning none of the national stars will be available to feature in the competition.