IND vs ENG | The moment I smacked Curran knew could keep doing it; MI taught me a lot, states Ishan Kishan

After being named the Man of the Match on debut, Ishan Kishan has revealed the moment he hit a six off Tom Curran, he knew that nothing could stop him from there on. The southpaw also thanked his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for teaching him a lot and added that he loves to play reverse-sweeps.

Very well knowing that Rohit Sharma would be back to opening for India in the third T20I, replacing Shikhar Dhawan in the second game, Ishan Kishan had much to lose than gain. He was anyways going to make room for Rohit Sharma and one bad outing here might well have been a long-lasting memory had he not gotten enough chances going ahead. With India, it's better to take your chances as Sanju Samson learnt the hard way, getting dropped just after failing few games on the Tour Down Under.

But Ishan Kishan showed no signs of any pressure or nervousness of a young debutante as he launched a calm and calculated assault on the English bowlers. India were pegged early losing KL Rahul in the opening over but he combined with Virat Kohli in a 94-run-stand for the second wicket and even outbatted the skipper during his stay at the crease.

The left-hander set up the win with a 32-ball-56. After being named Player-of-the-Match, Ishan Kishan asserted that his experience with Mumbai Indians taught him a lot as there seniors would give him sound advice over and again.

"It's not easy when you come here and play your first game. Mumbai Indians have taught me a lot. I've been there with so many senior players and they have given me very good advice. I love to play the reverse sweep but it didn't go my way (when he got out). I was upset because I wanted to finish the game. I think when Tom Curran bowled his first ball and I smacked him for six, that was the moment I felt I can keep doing this," Kishan said in the post-match presentation, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

He also added that he felt like he has finally arrived with the knock and dedicated it to his coach's late dad.

"I don't know if I'll get this feeling again but I was feeling like 'Finally I'm here.' This innings is for my coach's dad, who passed away a few days ago."