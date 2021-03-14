IND vs ENG | Ishan Kishan followed his instincts and played a quality knock on debut, affirms Virat Kohli 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli reckoned that Ishan Kishan, who was making his debut today, played a quality knock and followed his instinct without getting reckless. He also lauded the Indian bowlers and termed it a truly special effort to give away just 34 runs in the last five overs.

Ishan Kishan might well have been making his international debut today, but he looked all calm and class at the crease, tonking the bowlers at will sans much effort. His fifty ensured India recovered from the early jolt in form of KL Rahul, who got out on a duck in the first over. The left-hander combined well with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and orchestrated a comfortable chase of 165 for India.

His knock saw as many as four sixes and five fours and it was a calculated assault to top it off. Speaking post the easy win, Virat Kohli termed Kishan's knock a very good one and praised him for following his instincts without getting reckless.

"Special mention to Ishan. I tried to do what I can but he just took the game away from the opposition. Quality innings on debut. When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has, against quality bowlers. We've seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes. He knew he was hitting the ball well but he was calculated, not reckless. Today that counter-attacking innings of his and our partnership was something the team needed, Kohli said in the post-match presentation, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The winning skipper also lauded the Indian bowlers for giving away just 34 runs in the final five overs after England entered the death phase with six wickets in hand and a set Eoin Morgan at the crease. He also added that the wicket was easier to bat in the second innings.

"Quite a good game for us. I think we ticked all the boxes we wanted to. Specially in the first innings with the ball. To give away only 34 in the last five, very smart bowling. Specially Washy, he had only one left-hander to bowl to and he used the big boundary to the right-handers better.

"It did get a bit better to bat in the second innings. The ball gripped a bit less. Having said that, they bowled too short, probably not on, on that surface. I had to shift the focus back to the basics."

The second T20I also witnessed Virat getting back to his best as he made an unbeaten 73 off 49 deliveries after bagging a duck in the first game. He revealed that he had a special chat with his good friend AB de Villiers before the game and just focused on the ball today than thinking too much.

"Probably thinking of too many variables on the outside. I've always taken pride in doing the job for the team, so more happy about that than scoring 70 odd. Kept my eye on the ball. The management spoke to me about things. Anushka is here so she also keeps speaking to me about thinks. And I had a special chat with AB de Villiers before this game and he told me just to watch the ball. So I did!"

Today, Hardik Pandya also bowled four overs and had a good economy rate of 8.20. He's finally back to bowling for India after having not bowled on the Australia tour. Kohli asserted that India expects at least, three overs from the all-rounder.

"Credit to Hardik that he's bowling at least 3 overs for us in every game. And the next six to eight months period he's promised he's going to commit everything to being the allrounder the team needs in all three formats. He plays for the team in all times and these kind of players are priceless. England showed how good they are in the first match, so you have to be professional and finish the job properly. That's what we did tonight."