Varun Chakravarthy and Tewatia failing fitness tests proves they have no dedication, claims Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg slammed the duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia for failing to meet the fitness standards and claimed that, to him, their behaviour reeks of lack of dedication. Hogg claimed that both Chakravarthy and Tewatia might have missed their last opportunity.

Team India picked many a new face for the T20Is against England, but while the selections of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan took all the spotlight, the selectors also included IPL 2020 breakout stars Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia in the extended squad. However, unbridled joy soon turned into a nightmare for the two rookies as both Tewatia and Chakravarthy failed to pass fitness tests. As per the new rules enforced by the BCCI, players, in order to be eligible for national selection, need to pass either the Yo-Yo Test or the newly-devised 2 KM run, and both the IPL 2020 superstars failed to nail the same.

The duo have now been slammed by former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, who claimed that failure to meet desired fitness standards indicated a lack of dedication from the part of both Chakravarthy and Tewatia.

"The standards of fitness for India have been there for a couple of years now. All players around India know what to expect. The goal post hasn't changed. You've got to take your opportunity when it comes, and when it comes, you can't be left out like this," Hogg said on his YouTube channel, reported Hindustan Times.

"So, these two particular players, because they haven't shown up with the fitness standards of India, it shows that they don't have the dedication of what it takes to play international cricket."

The England T20Is was Tewatia’s maiden call-up to the national side, but Charkravarthy had already been called up previously for the Australia tour, which he subsequently had to miss owing to injury. That they both failed to pass the fitness test even irked skipper Virat Kohli, who prior to the first T20I expressed disappointment over players failing to meet the high benchmark that’s been set. Hogg reckoned that both Chakravarthy and Tewatia might just have missed their ‘last opportunity’, and urged the youngsters of tomorrow to learn from the duo’s goof-up.

"This could be their last opportunity. So youngsters out there, no matter what you're doing in life, make sure if you're going for an opportunity – work, cricket, or any other sport – you know what the standards are expected of you when you show up for that first hour of work. And these two particular players haven't shown up in the first hour of work in prime condition and this could be their last opportunity.”