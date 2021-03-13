IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings appoint Damien Wright as bowling coach

Today at 10:40 AM
Punjab Kings have announced that the franchise have appointed Australia born Damien Wright, who played 123 first class games in Australia and England, as the club’s bowling coach for the upcoming season. Wright will be replacing Charl Langveldt, who served as the bowling coach last season.
Punjab Kings have welcomed yet another member to their already-vast support staff as the franchise, on Friday, confirmed the appointment of Damien Wright as the club’s bowling coach for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition that will take place in India. Wright, a domestic veteran who between 1997 and 2011 featured in 123 first-class games and 106 List A games for a variety of sides, has previously worked as a coach in Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh, and now will be getting the opportunity to bolster his CV by working with the IPL 2014 finalists, who finished 6th last season.
Wright, who has had stints with BBL franchises Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars, will join a Punjab camp that already has a ton of big names in the support staff, including the likes of Anil Kumble, Wasim Jaffer, Andy Flower and Jonty Rhodes. The 45-year-old will be replacing former South African seamer Charl Langveldt, who served as the bowling coach in IPL 2020.
The Punjab Kings will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign versus the Rajasthan Royals on April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.