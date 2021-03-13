IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings appoint Damien Wright as bowling coach

Punjab Kings have welcomed yet another member to their already-vast support staff as the franchise, on Friday, confirmed the appointment of Damien Wright as the club’s bowling coach for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition that will take place in India. Wright, a domestic veteran who between 1997 and 2011 featured in 123 first-class games and 106 List A games for a variety of sides, has previously worked as a coach in Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh, and now will be getting the opportunity to bolster his CV by working with the IPL 2014 finalists, who finished 6th last season.