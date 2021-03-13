IND vs ENG | Will be better for India if Virat Kohi is selfish and takes time to get in, feels Michael Vaughan

Today at 12:05 PM
Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has suggested Virat Kohli to take up a more selfish approach and take time to get in so that he can get the best out of himself. He also added that Kohli never looks out of form with his body movements and just doesn't need to take many risks.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli continued his average run of form in the first T20I against England as in a bid to stay true to his words and play aggressively, he got out on a duck. Since the start of the 2020, in T20s, the right-hander's strike-rate in the first six overs has been 109.5. Even overall, he's someone who likes to take time and play percentage shots, which wasn't the case in the T20I series opener which India lost comprehensively as they could merely post 124 runs on the board.
Former English skipper Michael Vaughan, who generally doesn't mince his words, has openly asked the Indian skipper to bat selfishly, and take more time for the greater good of the side.
“For India to get those big scores, be really effective, and go on to win the T20 World Cup, it will serve the team better if Virat is just a little bit selfish. A little bit more selfish in the first few deliveries, gives himself ten balls to get in. Even if he leaves out 3-4 balls in that, you know a couple of boundaries, and he will be on his way,” said Vaughan in a chat with Cricbuzz, reported CricTracker.
There has been a lot of talks about Virat's dwindling form. He didn't have a big Test series against England and it's been a while since he got to the three-figure mark in internationals. However, Vaughan feels that the right-hander never looks out of form with his movements and just needs to avoid risks to get going.
“I never get concerned with Virat’s batting because he never looks, in terms of movements, that he is out of form. But something will be triggering in that mind that is quite not right at the minute, but he’s only 10-15 balls away from being back to the Virat Kohli we know. He just doesn’t have to take too many risks too soon when he goes out there in the middle,” concluded Vaughan.
