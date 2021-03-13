IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli is a dangerous batsman, bonus to get him out early, insists Jofra Archer 

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has asserted that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a dangerous batsman and getting him out early these many times on the tour is a bonus. He also added that it was a very good display by the visitors and that he was excited to bowl first on the deck.

After a relatively underwhelming Test series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a disastrous outing in the T20I series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday as he got out on a duck. But more than form, it seemed to be a result of the approach by the Indian team that undid Kohli.

He's an accumulator who likes to bide time and then accelerate as the innings progresses but with the addition of Rishabh Pant adding to the depth of the middle-order, he decided to bat aggressively as did the other top-order batters. And that didn't work out for him as he got out to Adil Rashid, a leg-spinner, and not to forget, he has had issues against leggies in the last few years.

Speaking about the Indian skipper, Jofra Archer, who was the Man of the Match in the first T20I, asserted that Kohli is a dangerous batsman and it's been a bonus to get him out early.

"He is a dangerous batter. To see him back early in the innings so many times is a bonus. It's kind of a dampener in their camp obviously being the leader of the side they expected him to score some runs. So it was some advantage to get him early," Archer told reporters at the post-match interaction, reported TOI.

The wicket wasn't easiest reckoned the Indian skipper post the game and Jofra stated that it was a slow wicket and England did extremely well to adapt.

"I was excited to bowl first because there was a bit of dew when we trained the other night .... getting on top of the conditions gave us a little bit of an advantage. It was a very good team performance on a slow wicket."

The fast bowler, despite the easy win, isn't looking too far ahead though. The two sides will meet at the same venue in the second of the five-match T20I series on Sunday.

"It's just the first game of the series. We still have four games to go. They are number two in the world for a reason," he said.