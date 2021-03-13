IND vs ENG | England used the pace of Wood and Archer cleverly, lauds Graeme Swann 

“England’s plans were very very good. They used the pace of Wood and Archer. England were very clever. India on the back of Virat Kohli's comments. He said he wanted his team to be brave and maybe they were a bit too eager. It’s difficult when you’ve not played much T20 cricket recently to get into the rhythm of things straightaway. The first thing England did was to win the toss and bowling first. It allows you to settle into the game and it’s very hard to set a total (in T20s) rather than chasing it,” Swann said, reported HT.