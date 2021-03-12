Twitter reacts to ‘sky high’ KL Rahul saving a certain six with an acrobatic effort

Today at 9:42 PM
When there is India’s best fielder in the deep - KL Rahul, things are certainly bound to happen - as brilliantly as it did in the ongoing encounter. England’s opener Jos Buttler walked down and pumped the ball to the stands, or at least by the looks before Rahul hung mid-air and saved a certain six.
Having witnessed Nicholas Pooran in close quarters, in the KXIP outfit, KL Rahul seemed to have really taken his fielding efforts into his stride. After a horrendous batting effort, where the right-hander never looked comfortable, with a 4-ball 1, he put out one of the best fielding efforts in an Indian jersey in recent times, after Sanju Samson. Especially after Rishabh Pant took over the gloves from the opener, he had to do his duty in the field, this time in the deep boundary.
After England really took off in their run-chase, where they were both fast and furious, Indian skipper Virat Kohli entrusted Axar Patel to do the job, after his tidy first over, where he just gave away three runs. However, in the second over, it looked like he was going to replicate his first over before Buttler said enough was enough, as he charged down the ground to find the fence.
At a brisk pace, the ball was travelling, it looked almost like it had reached the lap of the spectator group in the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, it didn’t, thanks to one of the best fielding efforts from KL Rahul, the man who seemingly did the impossible. After the ball had crossed him, Rahul put on a spectacular dive and leapt as high as his promises and not only pulled the ball back but saved four crucial runs for the Men in Blue. Hats off, Rahul, with or without the gloves, proving that he is one of the best fielders in the Indian outfit.
KL RAHUL!!!
March 12, 2021
Remember the name!!
KL Rahul 🔥🔥— CRICKETNMORE (@cricketnmore) March 12, 2021
.
.#INDVENG #KLRAHUL pic.twitter.com/6SHOj80kOg
Is it a bird or a plane?
Is it a 'bird' or a 'plane'— AARPEE1813#VIRATVAANI (@imAaRPee1813) March 12, 2021
KL Rahul does a Nicholas Pooran
An incredible save on the ropes. #INDvsENG #KLRahul #INDvENGt20 pic.twitter.com/xya0qlgRXV
Moment of the day!
Moment of the day!— Gully Sports (@itsgullysports) March 12, 2021
KL Rahul 😍#KLRahul #INDvEND pic.twitter.com/IibjaddDvN
Jonty, u should see this!
Jonty must be ecstatic. #KLRahul #INDvsEND #INDvENG #Pooran #NicholasPooran pic.twitter.com/yHu81tjkkY— Darpan Amle (@AmleDarpan) March 12, 2021
Awesome save!1
Awsome save by #KLRahul .— Saurav (@sauumum) March 12, 2021
Flying like #Superman#INDvENG #T20I #INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/gc2cRjmHd9
Kamaal!
Kamaal lajabab rahul🔥🔥#IndvsEng #INDvEND #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/raqXYpAaxr— JuiceSprite Boobrah (@Yorker_Gawd) March 12, 2021
Insane, KL Rahul!
😲😲 #KLRahul #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/B66xy2sKUw— i'am Lokesh (@LokeshGoud07) March 12, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.