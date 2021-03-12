Twitter reacts to ‘sky high’ KL Rahul saving a certain six with an acrobatic effort

At a brisk pace, the ball was travelling, it looked almost like it had reached the lap of the spectator group in the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, it didn’t, thanks to one of the best fielding efforts from KL Rahul, the man who seemingly did the impossible. After the ball had crossed him, Rahul put on a spectacular dive and leapt as high as his promises and not only pulled the ball back but saved four crucial runs for the Men in Blue. Hats off, Rahul, with or without the gloves, proving that he is one of the best fielders in the Indian outfit.