Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘audacious’ Pant reverse-lapping Archer’s raw pace beyond the ropes

Today at 7:43 PM
When India lost two quick wickets, England bowlers were clearly red-hot and Jofra Archer was really bowling at a pace tough to blink. But the man of the hour, season and perhaps even year, Rishabh Pant reverse-lapped the pacer for fun, up and above the slip-cordon and beyond the ropes for a six.
India lost the toss and from thereon, they also lost their two best batsmen - KL Rahul and Virat Kohli - early on in the encounter, going for the uber-aggressive approach. While that didn’t quite materialize, with England seizing the early advantage in the first T20I, pant'>Rishabh pant walked out to thunderous applause, it really looked like the Narendra Modi Stadium would come down. While he began with the simple approach, the single - of course, from thereon, he took an avatar un-researchable in the cricketing world.
The left-handed Pant, who walked in as India’s new No.4 batsman, ahead of Shreyas Iyer had really taken Kohli’s words seriously and did something crazy - for the books. Never in the cricket coaching manual will a coach ever accept and appreciate a lap, forget a reverse-lap but for Pant, manuals were thrown out of the window, long back.
Against Archer’s 148kmph thunderbolt, the southpaw cooly and casually reverse-lapped the delivery well and beyond the boundary cushion. Now if the Anderson shot came as a surprise to you, Archer was bowling well 20kmphs faster than the English legend. And it was really outrageous or pant-astic as the new-age dictionary calls it. He relished the shot, the crowd appreciated it and definitely left the English pacer raging, well seen in his next delivery, where he ramped up the pace.
Rishabh Pat does it again!
March 12, 2021
Pant, You beauty!
First to Anderson and now to Archer...😳🤯— Nishant (@Nishant_02_) March 12, 2021
REMEMBER THE NAME...!#RP17 #RishabhPant #INDvENG #INDvsENG_2021 #indvsengt20
That six!!
I think Rishab pant is not happy with Anderson's ball that gone for 4. So he decided to take archer on remand!!! That six 😍#shotoftheday#RishabhPant#ENGvIND— Pranav Chaudhari (@Star_Pranav04) March 12, 2021
Wowww!!1
Ommaley..! Archer Over la Reverse Dhill Scoop 😲🔥— ஆண்டவனின் செல்லப்பிள்ளை 2.0 🕶 (@Revenge2_offi) March 12, 2021
Rishabh Pant Massey..! ✊#RishabhPant #INDvEND pic.twitter.com/bFLxHngeTS
Smoking Jimmy Anderson then , Now Jofra Archer for a six with a reverse shot.. #RishabhPant is killing bowler's confidence for fun🤯🤯🤯 #INDvsENG #INDvENG— 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕛 𝕊𝕖𝕜𝕒𝕣 (@ManojsSekar) March 12, 2021
That confidence!
Smoking Jimmy Anderson then , Now Jofra Archer for a six with a reverse shot.. #RishabhPant is killing bowler's confidence for fun🤯🤯🤯 #INDvsENG #INDvENG— 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕛 𝕊𝕖𝕜𝕒𝕣 (@ManojsSekar) March 12, 2021
One hero!!
One hero! #RishabhPant #Pant #INDvENG #T20 pic.twitter.com/i1Psc4jGrN— Superstitious Fan (@superstitousfan) March 12, 2021
OMG!!!!
OMG 🔥🔥🔥 #RishabhPant What a shot💥💥 Reverse six in Jofra bowling is not easy🤙🤙— Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_1) March 12, 2021
Played very easily 👌👌👌#INDvEND pic.twitter.com/YX139qgzSj
