Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘audacious’ Pant reverse-lapping Archer’s raw pace beyond the ropes

India lost the toss and from thereon, they also lost their two best batsmen - KL Rahul and Virat Kohli - early on in the encounter, going for the uber-aggressive approach. While that didn’t quite materialize, with England seizing the early advantage in the first T20I, pant'>Rishabh pant walked out to thunderous applause, it really looked like the Narendra Modi Stadium would come down. While he began with the simple approach, the single - of course, from thereon, he took an avatar un-researchable in the cricketing world.