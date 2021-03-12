Twitter reacts to ‘calm’ Washington getting agitated by Bairstow’s late movement

Today at 10:43 PM
Washington Sundar, when he was stranded on 96, didn’t react as much as he did in the ongoing encounter between India and England. In the 14th over of the English innings, the off-spinner had deceptively beat past Malan who looped it back only for the off-spinner to find Bairstow in his way.
At 107-2, England were cruising, no doubt, had India by the scruff of their neck. Even though the ending of the encounter looked like a formality, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli handed the ball to Washington Sundar. Immediately, the off-spinner struck to send back in-form opener Jason Roy, who was left fuming at his own shot selection, falling one short of a well-deserved half-century.
However, from thereon, it was a Jonny Bairstow show as the right-handed batsman took India’s highest wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal, to the cleaners. The fun though didn’t end there as the off-spinner had almost dismissed Dawid Malan with the ball coming straight towards him. However, just as he leaped to catch the ball, as easy as it could get, there was Jonny Bairstow, who stood right in front of him.
While he didn’t intentionally stand in front of the bowler, it didn’t leave the Indian off-spinner happy, who was visibly frustrated by the English batsman’s act and confronted him. Just as things became a bit heated between them, the umpire came and made his presence known, separating the two. However, it was too late as the two had a visible go at each other before the umpire’s intervention.
Yeh kya tha @Sundarwashi5 bhai 😂😂😂#INDvsENG #INDvsENG_2021 #washingtonsundar pic.twitter.com/N7PEifrhUS— हिटमैन 45 (@_hritik_7728_) March 12, 2021
"I'm right, you're wrong. Yorkshire Yorkshire Yorkshire."— Jamey Kemp (@jaykay1980) March 12, 2021
J.Bairstow, Ahmedabad, March 2021. pic.twitter.com/FZjdSXytOV
I hope Washi's father would be proud of his Son today for that Bairstow stare. 🤣#INDvENG— Shrii 🏏 📊 (@4thUmpire_) March 12, 2021
Washi's father right now to bairstow😅#INDvsEND #ViratKohli #T20I #T20Cricket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/TlL6IBngqd— Team__virat__18__ (@Team__virat__18) March 12, 2021
So this is what they were fighting upon. Sundar alleged Bairstow of obstructing the field while he was going for the catch 😯#INDvEND pic.twitter.com/lPKbIvw5Rj— Yash 🇮🇳 (@CricFreakYash) March 12, 2021
