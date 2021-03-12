Reports | Asia Cup might not take place this year after reservations from PCB
Today at 9:36 PM
A top source close to the PCB has revealed that the chairman of the Pakistan board Ehsan Mani has made it clear to the franchise owners of the PSL that the Asia Cup will not clash with the tournament. There are now chances that the Asia Cup will be shifted to 2023 and played later.
On Thursday, it was announced that the PSL will take place in June this year after the tournament was stopped mid-way, a while back, owing to positive testing of players and staff involved in the tourney. With Asia Cup also scheduled to be played around that time frame, a few owners in PSL had their reservations as they felt the PSL will clash with the Asia Cup.
After that, it is reported that the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani conveyed to the PSL franchise owners that the board are not in favour of having the Asia Cup this year. As per a TOI report, Mani made it clear to the owners that the Asia Cup will be moved to 2023 and has little possibility of taking place this year.
"Mani made it clear that there was little possibility of the tournament being held this year and it would be moved to 2023 due to the commitments of the participating teams," the source said.
It has also been reported that there were suggestions made to the PCB to stage the PSL in the month of April and reschedule their tour of South Africa. But PCB refused to do so given the CSA had supported PCB and send down its team to Pakistan for a series, recently.
"But the PCB chairman made it clear they could not do this as they had good relations with CSA which had supported Pakistan cricket by sending its full test team to Pakistan in February."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.