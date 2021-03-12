Kraigg Brathwaite replaces Jason Holder as West Indies’ Test captain

Cricket West Indies, ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, have confirmed that Kraigg Brathwaite has replaced incumbent Jason Holder as the Windies’ Test skipper, effective immediately. Last month, Brathwaite, in the absence of Holder, led Windies to a famous series win over Bangladesh.

West Indies are all set to embark on a fresh journey in the longest format as it has been confirmed by Cricket West Indies (CWI) that opener Kraigg Brathwaite has been appointed the full time skipper in Test cricket with immediate effect. Brathwaite, the most capped player in the current Windies side with 66 Tests to his name, had served as Holder’s deputy since 2015, but the Caribbean nation’s remarkable 2-0 series win over Bangladesh last month forced the selectors’ hand in making the drastic change. In the absence of multiple first-team players, Brathwaite led an extremely young and inexperienced Windies side with guile, and helped them script an away series win for the ages.

In a statement released on Thursday, Chief selector Roger Harper revealed that the historic win over Bangladesh was a clear indication that the time was right for 28-year-old Brathwaite to take the reins over from Holder.

"We all believe that Kraigg is the right man to lead our Test side at this point in time and I'm delighted that he has accepted the role," Harper said in a statement, reported Cricbuzz.

"In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Kraigg was able to motivate his players to play to a very high level and create the culture we are looking to establish where the team showed a collective determination to fight and a real hunger for success."

Jimmy Adams, Cricket West Indies’ Director of Cricket, meanwhile thanked all-rounder Holder for his services. Appointed as the Test skipper in 2015, Holder led the Windies in 37 Tests, winning 11 of those games, and famously helped the side register a thumping 2-1 series win over England in 2018. Adams insisted that, despite being removed as captain, Holder still has a massive role to play in the West Indies’ progress as a Test nation.

"On behalf of CWI, I would like to thank Jason for all he has given to the game in the region while serving as Captain of our Test team," Jimmy Adams, Cricket West Indies’ Director of Cricket, said.

"Throughout his five-and-a-half-year tenure, he has led with dignity while always upholding the highest values of the sport. As the world's leading Test all-rounder, we all believe that Jason still has a tremendous role to play in West Indies Test Cricket for many years to come."

Brathwaite’s first assignment as Test skipper will be a two-Test series versus Sri Lanka at home, that will commence on March 21 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.