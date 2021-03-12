IND vs ENG | Think our bowlers had a great game; need to keep all bases covered, admits Eoin Morgan

Today at 10:46 PM
Eoin Morgan, on the back of a thunderous win over India, admitted that it was crucial for the English pacers to get off to a great start, adding that their bowlers had a brilliant game. While appreciating the bowlers, Morgan also stated that competition for places in the national team as motivation.
After winning the toss and bowling first against a dominant force in India, England had their ‘A’ plan ready and locked in. At no point in the first innings did they struggle, either with their plans or with their bowlers, who had a brilliant outing against India in the first T20I. While Eoin Morgan had his team ready for the occasion, the plans to unleash raw pace against India worked out well in England’s favours, with pacers accounting for six wickets.
Following the win, English skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that the bowlers had a great game, where they stuck by their plans - of bowling on the right length and not giving too much room to the Indian batsmen. Morgan also stated that it is important for the Three Lions to keep all bases covered, especially in a year where T20 cricket holds prime importance.
“That was certainly the intention. Jofra can bowl fast but Mark Wood can bowl super fast. The wicket was as expected. The plans were very basic - to bowl on a length and straight. There is a huge amount of competition within side and it is a huge boost for anyone scoring runs. It is a completely different format of the game,” Morgan said in the post-match presentation.
Morgan also insisted that it is ‘key’ for England to have all their players firing and especially, having a great competition for places in the playing XI. He also hoped that this competition for spots would fuel the players to keep performing at their best and produce great results for the country.
“We have been on tours, where the white-ball guys have played first and not played well and likewise. He (Wood) is excellent, like our batting unit our bowling unit has competition for places. We will be up against it a lot of times and it is important to produce your best,” he concluded.
