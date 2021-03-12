IND vs ENG | Think our bowlers had a great game; need to keep all bases covered, admits Eoin Morgan

After winning the toss and bowling first against a dominant force in India, England had their ‘A’ plan ready and locked in. At no point in the first innings did they struggle, either with their plans or with their bowlers, who had a brilliant outing against India in the first T20I. While Eoin Morgan had his team ready for the occasion, the plans to unleash raw pace against India worked out well in England’s favours, with pacers accounting for six wickets.