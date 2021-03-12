IND vs ENG | It was a below-par batting performance; need to experiment before WC, asserts Virat Kohli 

The Indian batting tanked big time in the T20I series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they could merely make 124 after being asked to bat first by the visitors. India tried to adopt an aggressive approach but soon were reduced to 3/2 which turned into 48 for 4 by the end of the first 10 overs. The hosts' batsmen were undone by the pace and bounce of the wicket. It turned out to be an easy chase for England and they did it with eight wickets in hand with 27 balls to spare.