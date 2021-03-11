Vijay Hazare Trophy | U.P thrash unbeaten Gujarat to set up final clash with Mumbai

The fairytale run for the young Uttar Pradesh side in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy continued as the Karan Sharma-led unit dusted aside favourites Gujarat by five wickets to book their place in the final of the 2020/21 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Gujarat had won each of their six matches in the competition heading into their semi-final clash, but an incredible team effort from the young U.P. side saw Priyank Panchal’s men be humiliated at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

The game started on the right note for Gujarat as skipper Panchal called it right at the toss and opted to bat first, but disaster struck for the batting side inside the first 10 overs. Centurion in the quarter-final, Panchal was dismissed in the fifth over of the game by the very impressive Yash Dayal, while a mix-up between Dhruv Raval and Rahul V Shah resulted in the latter walking back to the pavilion for 10 in the 9th over. The early strikes jolted Gujarat, who then failed to build partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Raval, Karan Patel and Ripal Patel all perished in the span of 12 overs, and soon the batting side were reduced to 92/5.

At this moment, the possibility of Gujarat even folding under 150 looked likely, but it was then Het Patel and veteran Piyush Chawla steadied the ship with a fine partnership. Patel, coming on the back of scores of 114, 67, 82 and 28, played anchor to perfection, while Chawla donned a more attacking role in an attempt to keep the scoreboard ticking. The duo put on a 66-run stand and took Gujarat to 158/5 in the 39th over, but just when things started to look bright, the innings turned upside down once again as both the set batsmen were dismissed in the span of three balls. While Chawla was sent back to the hut by Dayal, a terrible mix-up resulted in the demise of Het Patel. 158/5 soon became 159/7 and, from thereon, it was a steady downward slide for the batting side, who could only add 15 more runs for the final three wickets as they were bowled out for a paltry 184.