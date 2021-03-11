Twitter divided over Kieron Pollard’s ‘appeal’ to dismiss Gunathilaka for obstructing the field

Today at 10:27 AM
When there is Kieron Pollard, there is set to be room for controversy and the first ODI certainly was another example, when the Windies skipper appealed to dismiss Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka after his well-settled 55. Twitter certainly stormed their way with opinions of their own.
With Sri Lanka going full-blaze in the first ODI, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard had no choice but to introduce himself into the attack, a move that certainly paid off in the end. With his first spell, the all-rounder accounted for the dangerous opener Dimuth Karunaratne, with an extravagant catch off his own bowling. In the span of 12 deliveries, the Windies skipper was once again in prime focus when he appealed for ‘obstruction of the field’ against Sri Lanka’s other opener Danushka Gunathilaka.
The Sri Lankan opener, in the frame, was seen as retracting to his crease and on his way, he back-heels the ball, which then slips away from the Windies fielders. Windies skipper Pollard, who was right amidst the action line, immediately appealed to the on-field umpires, with the decision going in the favour of the hosts. Gunathilaka became the 12th opener to be dismissed in such fashion after USA’s Xavier Marshall got the same fate in 2019. While Pollard did get his wicket, the Twitter world was there to criticise him, with some calling the decision ‘unfair’.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
It wasn't deliberate!
This rare dismissal has sparked outrage. Surely it wasn't deliberate! 😳😳— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 11, 2021
MORE: https://t.co/roxIfLJm8E

Was it?
Was it right decision?— Shreya Pandey (@aboutshreya) March 11, 2021

Poor sportsmanship?
That’s The Difference Between pollard and Ab de villiers over the years. Both are match winners for their teams but because of poor sportsmanship pollard wont gain the trust of his fans. Now and then he gives the reason why so#WIvSL #pollard #ABD @ABdeVilliers17 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/BHt1kijo2S— Jainil Jain (@jainil28) March 11, 2021
REDICULOUS!!
Ridiculous from @windiescricket ,poor decision by umpire and zero sportsmanship from pollard and his Co. @ICC Need to change their rules as per situation. #WIvSL #umpire #Pollard @OfficialSLC https://t.co/XeA8L24Dbj— Naqeeb Khattak 💦 (@ImNaqeebKhattaK) March 11, 2021
Farcical scenes!
Farcical scenes, poor of pollard to appeal and a joke that the umpire and 3rd umpire decided to give it out. Makes VAR look sensible #cricket #pollard #wivsl https://t.co/wCQhe1ffDj— Tom (@Jupon_tom) March 10, 2021
Shameful decision!
#WIvSL Shameful third umpires decision to give #Gunathilaka out. Technology is all good but if there is no common sense then all is a lost cause. The margin for Human error is inexplicably high...@MSledging— Kircket.Girget (@KGirget) March 10, 2021
Why Pollard?
I dont think that was intentionally, Pollard should have withdrawn the appeal. #Gunathilaka #WIvSL— Allrounder 🏏 (@13_Baghi) March 10, 2021
