    Twitter divided over Kieron Pollard’s ‘appeal’ to dismiss Gunathilaka for obstructing the field

    Keiron Pollard appealed umpire for obstructing the field

    Srilanka Cricket Board

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:27 AM

    When there is Kieron Pollard, there is set to be room for controversy and the first ODI certainly was another example, when the Windies skipper appealed to dismiss Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka after his well-settled 55. Twitter certainly stormed their way with opinions of their own.

    With Sri Lanka going full-blaze in the first ODI, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard had no choice but to introduce himself into the attack, a move that certainly paid off in the end. With his first spell, the all-rounder accounted for the dangerous opener Dimuth Karunaratne, with an extravagant catch off his own bowling. In the span of 12 deliveries, the Windies skipper was once again in prime focus when he appealed for ‘obstruction of the field’ against Sri Lanka’s other opener Danushka Gunathilaka.

    The Sri Lankan opener, in the frame, was seen as retracting to his crease and on his way, he back-heels the ball, which then slips away from the Windies fielders. Windies skipper Pollard, who was right amidst the action line, immediately appealed to the on-field umpires, with the decision going in the favour of the hosts. Gunathilaka became the 12th opener to be dismissed in such fashion after USA’s Xavier Marshall got the same fate in 2019. While Pollard did get his wicket, the Twitter world was there to criticise him, with some calling the decision ‘unfair’.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:



    It wasn't deliberate!

    Was it?

    Poor sportsmanship?

    REDICULOUS!!

    Farcical scenes! 

    Shameful decision!

    Why Pollard?

