Twitter divided over Kieron Pollard’s ‘appeal’ to dismiss Gunathilaka for obstructing the field

The Sri Lankan opener, in the frame, was seen as retracting to his crease and on his way, he back-heels the ball, which then slips away from the Windies fielders. Windies skipper Pollard, who was right amidst the action line, immediately appealed to the on-field umpires, with the decision going in the favour of the hosts. Gunathilaka became the 12th opener to be dismissed in such fashion after USA’s Xavier Marshall got the same fate in 2019. While Pollard did get his wicket, the Twitter world was there to criticise him, with some calling the decision ‘unfair’.