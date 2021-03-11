PSL 2021 to resume in June, confirm PCB
Today at 5:35 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League, which was halted owing to a Covid-19 outbreak, will resume and be completed in the month of June. In a statement, the PCB said that June emerged as the ‘most practical’ window for the board.
In a release issued on Thursday, the PCB stated that the month of June emerged as the most practical window, as, after that, the Pakistan players would not be available owing to national duty.
"June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men's national cricket team's international commitments in March/April and late August/September," the PCB stated in a release on Thursday (March 11).
"The remaining 20 matches in June are now being planned following the men's national cricket team's return from Zimbabwe on 13 May and before their departure for England on 26 June.”
Australia’s Fawad Ahmed was the first player to test positive mid-tournament, but while the competition carried on after a mini-halt - one game was rescheduled - a flurry of cases towards the start of March meant that the tournament eventually had to be indefinitely suspended. The PCB, post the suspension, confirmed that the board will launch a thorough investigation to find out what precisely resulted in the integrity of the bubble getting compromised.
