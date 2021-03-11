PSL 2021 to resume in June, confirm PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League will resume in June. The 2021 edition of the PSL, which kick-started in May, was suspended on March 4 after over half a dozen players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to the suspension, franchises had played out 14 matches, but it has now been confirmed that the remainder of the tournament will be played in June.