IND vs ENG | We have been great in T20s but there is still room for development, insists Eoin Morgan

Despite having great success over the last two years, Eoin Morgan has insisted that the Three Lions still need to develop their game and improve their performance in low-scoring encounters. Morgan also welcomed the prospect of playing on turning tracks and dry ones, before the World T20.

Since the 2019 World Cup win, England have been a force to reckon with, in the limited-overs format, completing series wins over almost all the sides in the world. With the Test series going in India’s favour, the fact that all the five T20Is would be played at the same venue would mean that both sides have an equal opportunity to win the series.

While England have toppled Australia and South Africa in their last T20I tours, the prospect of facing India in India has always been daunting. The last time around, India demolished the English team 2-1, in a series where the visitors were undone by Yuzvendra Chahal’s wizardry. Morgan, who was part of the setup back then insisted that England have been great in T20Is but still have room for development, especially in a World T20 year.

"We've been in great form in T20 cricket. We've had some confidence along the way and picked up some serious wins over the last two years, which is great,” said Morgan, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"But also we need to develop our game and go into a World Cup with as few weaknesses as possible. I think having the strongest squad available to us, which doesn't really happen that often, allows us to play around with any plans we might foresee using in the World Cup as well,” he added.

Morgan also hoped for the pitches to be turning, which he believes would allow the team to improve their performance in the low-scoring encounters.

"I wouldn't say we're hoping for similar pitches to the Test series. I'd say [we're hoping for] turning pitches."

"Day four or fay five [Test] pitches aren't going to be ideal playing a T20 game on, but a turning pitch like we witnessed in 2016 - where 120 plays 90; very low-scoring games in this day and age - it's an area we need more experience in because we've not played in a lot of games like that,” he added.

While England would be delighted to have the likes of their limited-overs stars - Jason Roy and Tom Curran back in the setup, the fitness concern over Jofra Archer would certainly keep them hanging. Morgan stated that it would be important to have the pacer fit for the entirety of the series, given he is integral to their scheme of things.

"I wouldn't say I'm 100%, but I'm way better than I was five days ago. And I am hopeful Jofra will be fit for the whole series. If the game was tomorrow he'd be fit. We obviously have two days of training to come through, but hopefully he's good."