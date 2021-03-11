IND vs ENG | First time in my career, I feel like I belong in this environment, declares Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone, who returned to the English setup after four years, declared that he finally feels like he belongs in this Three Lions’ environment. While adding that, he insisted that the series against India gives the players a chance to get used to the pitch and conditions before World T20.

In 2017, when Liam Livingstone made his debut for the Three Lions, he was still relatively new to the world of cricket, which showed in his performance as the right-hander scored just 16 runs in the two T20 games. However, since then, the world has turned around for the opener, who has made a constant impression in the T20 tournaments around the globe with his smash-throat batting.

While not just that, he has also in turn, mastered the art of bowling, which has made him a genuine contender in the English setup as an all-rounder. Four years since his debut, the right-hander has returned to England’s T20 scheme of things for the first time - on the back of his consistent performance in BBL. Livingstone, ahead of his comeback, declared that he feels like he finally belongs in this environment.

"For the first time in my career, I feel like I belong in this environment. I was pretty immature back then. I am back to enjoying my cricket," Livingstone told pressers, reported India Today.

"I am a very different player and a very different person since then (2017). The experience that you get by playing franchise cricket around the world is pretty valuable when you come back to playing international cricket,” he added.

Across his BBL career, the 27-yearN-old has scored 851 runs for the Scorchers, at a strike-rate of 138.15 while still averaging a tad above 30, showcasing his consistency in the shortest format. But the test in the subcontinent would be different, especially with the ball turning and gripping, with a lot of dew on the play.

"It is a different squad with different players. Fresh people bring more energy into the side. We have played some great white ball cricket of late and we want to continue doing that.”

Ahead of the series, Livingstone insisted that this series gives England a unique opportunity to work out the pitches on offer, which would help them prepare for the World T20 in October. Having won the 50-over tournament in 2019, England have a unique opportunity of having both the trophies at the same time.

“The series also gives us a chance to work out the pitches (ahead of the World Cup later this year). We have got a pretty full strength side against the best team in the world. It will be a good test ahead of the World Cup,” Livingstone concluded.