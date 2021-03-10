Reports | T Natarajan could miss England T20Is with ‘mystery’ injury

Cricinfo reports that the 29-year-old speedster is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing rehab for a mystery injury. The NCA are said to have informed the BCCI of Natarajan’s unavailability at least until March 12, which will rule him out of the first T20I, but the full nature of the injury is yet to be disclosed. The BCCI, too, are yet to send formal communication about the left-arm seamer’s injury.