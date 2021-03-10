IPL 2021 | RCB rope in New Zealand’s Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe

Today at 10:25 PM
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in New Zealand batsman Finn Allen, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in the 2020/21 Super Smash, as the replacement for Australia’s Josh Philippe. 23-year-old Philippe, who made his Australia debut last week, will not partake in IPL 2021.
The IPL, in a release, have confirmed that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed New Zealand batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe. Ahead of the 2021 edition, RCB retained Philippe, who featured in 5 games for the club last season, but it is believed that the 23-year-old, who made his international debut in the T20Is against New Zealand last month, is said to have informed the club of his unavailability. As a result, the franchise decided to rope in hard-hitting New Zealand opener, 21-year-old Finn Allen, as Philippe’s replacement.
“Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed up New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season,” read an IPL release.
“Philippe, who made his debut in 2020, played five games and scored 78 runs for the franchise. His replacement Finn has featured in 12 First-class games for New Zealand and scored three half centuries.
“Finn had a base price of INR 20L equivalent to that of Josh Philippe. It will be Finn’s debut VIVO IPL season this year when he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore.”
With 512 runs in just 11 innings at a remarkable strike rate of 193.93, Allen finished as the highest run-getter in the recently-concluded 2020/21 Super Smash season. Representing Wellington, the 21-year-old smashed 6 fifties and posted a high score of 92*. He had enrolled himself in the original auction list but went unsold.
