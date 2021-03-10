IPL 2021 | RCB rope in New Zealand’s Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe

The IPL, in a release, have confirmed that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed New Zealand batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe. Ahead of the 2021 edition, RCB retained Philippe, who featured in 5 games for the club last season, but it is believed that the 23-year-old, who made his international debut in the T20Is against New Zealand last month, is said to have informed the club of his unavailability. As a result, the franchise decided to rope in hard-hitting New Zealand opener, 21-year-old Finn Allen, as Philippe’s replacement.