IND vs ENG | A lot of priority needs to be given to Bhuvneshwar's workload managament, feels VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has stated that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a very important member of the Indian T20 set-up for the T20 World Cup in November and thus needs to be properly looked after in the England series. He has further added that KL Rahul should open alongside Rohit Sharma in the T20I series in Ahmedabad.

With Jasprit Bumrah rested, and Mohammed Shami along with new sensation T Natarajan out with injuries, the Indian pace unit doesn't wear a threatening look. But the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with the presence of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur might prove more than enough in the series, but there is a real concern about the seasoned pacer's form.

Since returning from injury, the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer picked a total of eight wickets in nine Syed Mushtaq and Vijay Hazare Trophy games combined. However, VVS Laxman feels the returning UP paceman a 'very important member" of the T20I side and India need to do everything they can to preserve the pacer.

"I still feel great and happy that Bhuvneshwar has regained fitness because he's such an important bowler, especially in white-ball cricket for India," Laxman said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected'.

"Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, if there's anyone in that Indian bowling line-up who has got the experience of bowling not only with the new ball but also at the death. He is such an important member, we have to look after Bhuvneshwar Kumar the fast bowler because he will be playing a very important role, come November when the World Cup will happen," Laxman added.

"For him to be 100 percent fit, I think a lot of priority and prominence has to be given to manage the workload and the injury of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. I hope that he doesn't play all five matches. I think he can be rested in between."

While Rohit Sharma will open the innings, there is still doubt over the other opening slot with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan vying for the role. Rohit didn't reveal any details in the press conference, but Laxman stated that the Karnataka man should be paired with Rohit to give India the best chance.

"It will be a tough question, as far as the selection of the second opener is concerned. There's no doubt about that because Rohit Sharma is an automatic choice in white-ball cricket. I will still go with KL Rahul because over the last few months and years, I think the Indian team management went with KL Rahul as an opening batsman and he has done really well in that position.

"You have someone as experienced as Shikhar Dhawan, who can be the backup opener in case one of these openers Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul gets injured or lose their form," he added.